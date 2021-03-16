Nvidia’s recently released RTX 3060 mid-range graphics card came with a crypto mining limiter, but only for the popular Ethereum cryptocurrency. But recent reports that the hash rate limiter had actually been bypassed has now turned out to be caused by a driver that Nvidia accidentally released without the limiter.

Apparently, the GeForce 470.05 driver for the RTX 3060 was the culprit. It was released only for software developers who had enrolled in Nvidia’s program and so wasn't available publicly, but miners quickly caught wind of the driver when it was revealed it accidentally lifted the crypto mining limiter. Nvidia has since removed the driver, but unfortunately what’s done is done.

“A developer driver inadvertently included code used for internal development which removes the hash rate limiter on RTX 3060 in some configurations,” Nvidia said in a statement. “The driver has been removed.”

Interestingly, that “some configurations” part has to do with certain types of graphics cards. In fact, the driver does not actually work with GPUs that aren’t attached to a monitor using a display connector, nor does it work with any cards connected to a motherboard using a riser. For multi-GPU configurations the driver only worked when the cards themselves were connected directly to the motherboard slots with dummy monitor plugs.

Also according to several sources, the driver did not work with certain manufacturer brands. ASUS, Palit, EVGA, GALAX, Gigabyte, and MSI cards all worked fine. But problems occurred with ZOTAC and Inno3D GPUs.

