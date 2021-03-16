Intel’s upcoming 11th gen Rocket Lake Core processors are releasing on March 30th, but so far we’ve only been getting little tidbits of information regarding the official specs and prices of each new CPU. However, we now have the full specs and prices of each and every Rocket Lake CPU launching soon.

The full Rocket Lake lineup includes some highly anticipated CPUs, including the flagship of the whole series, the Core i9-11900K. So far we’ve seen hints that maybe Rocket Lake will be a bit cheaper than the previous-gen Intel Core processors due to their reduced number of cores. However, as we’ll see in some cases that is not true.

All the upcoming Rocket Lake-S processors will feature support for hyperthreading, DDR4-3200 memory as well as up to 44 PCIe lanes and full PCIe Gen 4.0 support.

But enough about that, let’s take a look at the official 11th gen Rocket Lake full CPUs specs and pricing…

---------------

Core i9 11th Gen Rocket Lake CPU specs and pricing

CPU Cores/ Threads Base clock (GHz) Turbo Boost Max 3.0 speed (GHz) All Core Turbo speed (GHz) Cache (MB) TDP (W) Price i9-11900K 8/16 3.5 5.2 4.7 16 125 $539 i9-11900KF $513 i9-11900 2.5 5.1 4.6 65 $439 i9-11900F $422 i9-11900T 1.5 4.9 3.7 35 $439

Of the Core i9 11th Gen Rocket Lake processors, the Core i9-11900K is flagship CPU at $539, a $51 increase compared to the previous-gen Core i9-10900K. Cutting that price down you can get a version without an integrated GPU for $513 instead. The cheapest Core i9 processor comes in at $422 for the Core i9-11900F.

---------------

Core i7 11th Gen Rocket Lake CPU specs and pricing

CPU Cores/ Threads Base clock (GHz) Turbo Boost Max 3.0 speed (GHz) All Core Turbo speed (GHz) Cache (MB) TDP (W) Price i7-11700K 8/16 3.6 5.0 4.6 16 125 $399 i7-11700KF $374 i7-11700 2.5 4.9 4.4 65 $323 i7-11700F $298 i7-11700T 1.4 4.6 3.6 35 $323

For the Core i7 11th Gen Rocket Lake CPUs, the flagship of the bunch is the Core i7-11700K coming in at $399, an increase of $25 compared to the previous-gen Core i7-10700K. Without an iGPU this processor will cost $374, and the cheapest Core i7 CPU you can get is the Core i7-11700F at $298.

---------------

Core i5 11th Gen Rocket Lake CPU specs and pricing

CPU Cores/ Threads Base clock (GHz) Turbo Boost 2.0 speed (GHz) All Core Turbo speed (GHz) Cache (MB) TDP (W) Price i5-11600K 6/12 3.9 4.9 4.6 12 125 $262 i5-11600KF $237 i5-11600 2.8 4.8 4.3 65 $213 i5-11600T 1.7 4.1 3.5 35 i5-11500 2.7 4.6 4.2 65 $192 i5-11500T 1.5 3.9 3.4 35 i5-11400 2.6 4.4 4.2 65 $182 i5-11400F $157 i5-11400T 1.3 3.7 3.3 35 $182

Lastly, the Core i5 11th Gen Rocket Lake CPU lineup includes the flagship of the bunch Core i5-11600K at $262, the same price as the previous-gen Core i5-10600K on release. The KF variant which does not include an integrated GPU comes in at $237. The cheapest Core i5 processor is the Core i5-11400F priced at $157.

---------------

Intel is also planning to release some refreshed Come Lake-S quad-core that will keep the 10th Gen Core naming scheme. However, these specs are pretty minimal at the moment, and we expect the full specs to be revealed at a later time:

Refreshed 10th Gen Core CPUs

Core i3 10th Gen Refresh CPU specs and pricing

CPU Cores/ Threads Base clock (GHz) Turbo Boost 2.0 speed (GHz) All Core Turbo speed (GHz) Cache (MB) TDP (W) Price i3-10325 4/8 3.9 4.7 4.5 8 65 $154 i3-10305 3.8 4.5 4.3 $143 i3-10305T 3.0 4.0 3.7 35 i3-10105 3.7 4.4 4.2 6 65 $122 i3-10105F $97 i3-10105T 3.0 3.9 3.6 35 $122

---------------

Pentium Gold 10th Gen Refresh CPU specs and pricing

---------------

What do you think? Are you excited for the Intel 11th Gen Core Rocket Lake series? Are you planning to get one of the CPUs? Which one are you looking at getting? And what do you think of the whole lineup? Let us know!

