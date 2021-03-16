Rebellion’s upcoming Dungeon Keeper-esque spy-fi management game, Evil Genius 2, is easily one of our most anticipated games for March 2021, and it’s easy to see why. From the cartoonish art style, to the over-the-top villains, it looks delightfully silly, and Rebellion has just given us more to look at with a brand new cinematic trailer, as well as a look at the official post-launch content.

Evil Genius 2: World Domination is launching on March 30th with a Standard and Deluxe edition. The Deluxe version comes with the official Season Pass that includes a lot of post-launch content. Plus, there will be a photo mode added to the game on launch day free for all players. But first, take a look at the new cinematic trailer:

The post-launch content for Evil Genius 2 will include both free and paid for DLC: “While the dev team is strictly focusing on launch right now, Rebellion can reveal a new campaign pack is planned for post-launch, featuring a new playable Genius, island lair and Force of Justice,” Rebellion said.

“Across other packs we’ll also introduce new henchmen, minion types, room types, traps, items and more. We’ll go into all of these in more detail shortly after launch, including the timings of various releases—so please stay tuned.”

More specifically, the Evil Genius 2 Season Pass includes the aforementioned campaign pack with a new playable (evil) genius, a new island lair, and a new force of justice. Along with that though is a lair items pack, 2 henchmen packs, and 2 minion packs.

As for the specific launch times, Evil Genius 2 will release on PC via Steam at 8am Pacific Time for those on the US West Coast like Los Angeles, or 11am Eastern Time for those living on the US East Coast like New York. For the UK, that’s 4pm BST (or 3pm GMT without daylight savings) or 5pm for anyone living in Central Europe. For those living in Australia, that is 2am on March 31st.

There’s currently a 10% discount on the game up until launch, but if you own the original Evil Genius on Steam then that discount gets increased to 15%.

What do you think? Are you excited for Evil Genius 2? Have you played the original game? Which Evil Genius are you planning on using? Let us know!

