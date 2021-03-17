The next chapter of the Dungeons and Dragons gaming universe is officially launching on Steam on June 22nd. Dungeons and Dragons: Dark Alliance is a co-op action RPG set within the Forgotten Realms. But how well will the game run? And what kind of hardware do you need to run at its best? Well lucky for us, the official PC system requirements have been revealed.

Dungeons and Dragons: Dark Alliance is looking to be a pretty meaty game both in terms of graphical performance and size. Interestingly, the required operating system was not listed, so we know you'll need Windows 10 64-bit at least, but it's unclear if it will be compatible with earlier OS.

So let's jump straight into the Dungeons and Dragons: Dark Alliance PC system requirements...

Dungeons and Dragons: Dark Alliance minimum system requirements

Dungeons and Dragons: Dark Alliance recommended system requirements

Dungeons and Dragons: Dark Alliance requires a GTX 1660 Ti or Radeon RX Vega 56 graphics card, paired with either a Core i5-9600K or Ryzen 5 3600 processor in order to meet the recommended system requirements, which should achieve High graphics settings at 1080p. RAM required for DnD Dark Alliance is 16GB, which should help deliver 60fps performance.

Looking at the minimum system requirements you will need at least a GTX 750 Ti or Radeon R7 360 GPU along with with a Core i5-6600K or FX-8320 CPU to reach the minimum Dungeons and Dragons: Dark Alliance specs. Minimum amount of system memory required is 8GB. This setup should then deliver Low graphics settings at 1080p resolution and 60fps performance.

Overall, looking at the system specs above, in order to run Dungeons and Dragons: Dark Alliance at the recommended settings you will need around a 2 year old PC in order to run smoothly.

As ever, remember you can always check out how well your PC can run the Dungeons and Dragons: Dark Alliance System Requirements here, where you can check benchmarks and performance from other users. Compare your graphics card to the Dungeons and Dragons: Dark Alliance GPU benchmark chart and we also have a Dungeons and Dragons: Dark Alliance Frames Per Second system performance chart for you to check.