When Microsoft debuted their Game Pass subscription service, it already seemed like a bargain with a large library of games at your fingertips for a flat monthly price. Now that bargain has gotten even better with EA Play added to the service at no additional cost, but only for console players. PC players have been waiting for a while now ever since an indefinite delay back in December last year.

But now it looks like EA Play is closer than ever to joining Game Pass on PC, as the official EA Play Twitter account recently tweeted out a message that seems to indicate the EA subscription service is coming to Microsoft’s subscription service pretty soon.

“If you’re a member of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you have access to EA Play for Xbox, and you'll get access to EA Play for PC soon.”

It’s not concrete information unfortunately, but the fact that the official EA Play account tweeted out information regarding EA Play on PC and then directly mentions Games Pass on PC certainly gives us some hope.

When Microsoft made the announcement regarding the delay for EA Play on Game Pass for PC, they mentioned they would have more information about it “early next year”. Well it’s getting close to the deadline now of what can be considered “early” in the year so hopefully this is just the start of more details to come for PC players.

EA Play is a service that offers unlimited access to a select library of EA games including some of their most popular titles like Battlefield V, Star Wars: Jedi - Fallen Order, The Sims 4 and more.

What do you think? Are you excited for EA Play on Game Pass for PC? Have you been waiting for it to start your Game Pass subscription? Or have been a Game Pass subscriber for a while now already? Let us know!