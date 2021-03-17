Grand Theft Auto Online used to have a long loading time problem, but now thanks to a savvy modder by the name of Tostercx (also known as t0st) that issue has been significantly reduced. Rockstar took the advice and has now updated GTA Online accordingly with the fix, and users are reporting significantly reduced load times.

The single player portion of Grand Theft Auto 5 is still unaffected, but in terms of booting up Grand Theft Auto Online and loading into the world, many online have reported much shorter load times thanks to the recent update.

The exact amount of how much faster the load times vary a lot, most likely depending on a mixture of your hardware, region, and the lobby you are joining, but the results are there. Unfortunately none of these instances are completely verifiable, so take them with a grain of salt, but judging by how many people are trying it out and playing it again and celebrating the shorter load times, some of them are bound to be correct.

Launching from the GTA 5 menu to GTA Online, some users report going from 7 minutes down to 2 minutes, whilst others noted a more significant drop from 5-8 minutes to less than a minute. Other examples range from 5 minutes to 1 minute, 7 minutes to 2.5 minutes, and even 10 minutes down to 1 minute.

So the actual rate varies a lot, but there are some significant loading time reductions mentioned at least. Overall, it looks like the general census is the wait has been reduced to around less than 3 minutes, as no comments seemed to mention a wait longer than that time.

Here’s the official Grand Theft Auto V patch notes from yesterday:

--------------

GTAV Title Update 1.53 Patch Notes

[March 16, 2021] – General / Miscellaneous (PS4 / Xbox / PC)

General network connectivity improvements

General / Miscellaneous (PC)

Improvements to PC loading times *Thanks to t0st for his contributions around this part of today's title update

--------------

What do you think? Have you experienced faster loading times in GTA Online? How long did it take for you to load in before? And how long does it take to load in now? Let us know!

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on