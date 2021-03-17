Nvidia is planning to launch their entry-level RTX 30 series graphics cards in mobile variants at the moment, and now we have some official specs and benchmark performance numbers to see how well these new GPUs will perform, and the increase over the previous generation is looking pretty good.

The RTX 3050 Mobile and RTX 3050 Ti Mobile graphics cards have been spotted on Geekbench with some specs and performance numbers. Since Nvidia did not release an RTX 2050 last year it’s hard to compare the new 3050 models in terms of ray tracing, but compared to the GTX 1650 Mobile and GTX 1650 Ti Mobile it’s a significant improvement in performance.

Other notes worth mentioning is price, which rumors of the desktop variants point towards and increase to around $229-$279 for the RTX 3050 Ti, whilst the RTX 3050 is expected to launch at just below $200.

RTX 3050 mobile specs

First of all, the RTX 3050 mobile is set to feature 2048 CUDA Cores with a GPU clock speed around 1060MHz, 4GB of GDDR6 video memory across a 128-bit memory bus width, and a possible TGP of 60W.

RTX 3050 Ti mobile specs

As for the RTX 3050 Ti mobile, the specs are not that much different apart from an increase to 2560 CUDA Cores and a slightly different GPU clock speed of around 1030MHz. Apart from that, everything remains the same with 4GB of GDDR6 memory across a 128-bit bus width and a possible TGP of 60W.

RTX 3050 mobile and RTX 3050 Ti mobile benchmark performance

Both the RTX 3050 mobile and RTX 3050 Ti mobile were spotted on geekbench with OpenCL scores. This means we can compare them to the scores of other laptop graphics cards and see how well they compare.

However, the Ampere architecture for the RTX 30 series apparently sees a large increase in performance for OpenCL as well as the Vulkan API. Therefore, performance in games using the DirectX API will be slightly lower. Now onto the benchmarks...

Looking at the graph above, you can see that the RTX 3050 Ti mobile performs very similarly to the RTX 2060 Mobile graphics card and even the GTX 1080 Ti desktop variant. It also performs better than the GTX 1080 non-Ti desktop GPU as well.

Looking at the RTX 3050 we see it come close to the GTX 1650 Super’s desktop performance, whilst beating out the RX 5600M mobile GPU and even the GTX 1650 Ti desktop GPU. All in all, in terms of improvement over the previous generation of mobile graphics cards that means the RTX 3050 is 36% faster than the GTX 1650 Ti, and 45% faster than the GTX 1650 non-Ti

What do you think? Are you excited for the RTX 3050 and RTX 3050 Ti mobile graphics cards? How do you feel about the performance numbers mentioned above? Let us know your thoughts!