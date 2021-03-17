Nvidia recently launched an Unreal Engine 4 plugin that allows for easier integration with their AI-upscaling technology called DLSS. In fact the company has shared some interesting performance figures for some upcoming games using the DLSS plugin.

The upcoming System Shock Remake as well as the indie title The Fabled Woods have both announced DLSS support and the benchmark numbers are pretty impressive. Crysis Remastered also recently added DLSS support thanks to the plugin.

“The Unreal Engine 4 plugin makes light work of adding NVIDIA DLSS to your game,” said Matthew Kenneally, Lead Engineer at Night Studios, developer of the System Shock Remake. “In fact we dropped it in over the weekend. Bringing System Shock to a new generation of gamers has been a labor of love for our team, and the impact NVIDIA DLSS will have on the player’s experience is undeniable.”

That statement was also reiterated by Joe Bauer, the Founder of CyberPunch Studios who are developing The Fabled Woods:



“Adding NVIDIA DLSS to The Fabled Woods was easy thanks to the Unreal Engine 4 plugin, and the impact it makes on performance is substantial. With the Unreal Engine 4 plugin, adding DLSS to The Fabled Woods was a no-brainer; it really opens DLSS up to a whole new world of developers.”

System Shock Remake DLSS benchmarks

Looking at the official Nvidia first party benchmarks and the performance numbers are pretty impressive, with the System Shock Remake more than doubling the frame rates on various graphics cards, allowing even the RTX 2060 to achieve more than 60fps+ at 4K resolution on Max graphics settings:

The Fabled Woods DLSS benchmarks

For The Fabled Woods, performance seems to be very demanding, but with DLSS the frame rate jumps dramatically for all GPUs. The RTX 2060 previously achieved just 12.6fps at 4K on the Epic graphics settings and ray tracing enabled. But with DLSS, this shot up to a playable 31.5fps.

So it’s clear that the DLSS plugin is making light work of adding support into developers’ games, and significantly increases performance whilst also retaining image quality (and in the case of the System Shock Remake, seems to actually improve image clarity).

Nvidia also mentioned that the list of DLSS officially supported titles has now grown to 40 games, but teases that there are “many more implementations” for games that have yet to be announced, with more info “released in the coming weeks and months.”

What do you think? Are the performance benchmarks above impressive? How do you feel about DLSS implementation at the moment? Do you use it in games that support it? And what UE4 games would you like to see DLSS support added? Let us know!

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on