Gaming is a big part of our lives for most of us, and with the rise of crowdfunded games and Early Access titles, the wealth of opportunities available at any time is enormous. Not to mention the prospect of actively involving yourself in the feedback of a game’s development, changing the course of production and influencing certain aspects just by playing. But what about the games that are no longer supported or don’t work anymore?

There are countless examples of Early Access titles that have since been abandoned and forced to walk the plains of the Steam development graveyard for eternity. The problem is actually so abundant that it has almost become a meme at this point. Actually, scratch that, it is a meme already.

I know at this point I may trigger some people here, but one of the most well known abandoned/really, really slow development games that I can think of off the top of my head is Cube World. I know it technically released on Steam a while ago, but the general census among players is that it has now been abandoned. But there’s hundreds more examples out there that I’m sure you know.

Thankfully, there are emulators out there for games that are no longer supported on modern hardware and simply don't work anymore. Some games are still available on modern PCs but don't work properly, but with the help of many dedicated fans have mods available that fix them (I'm looking at you, Vampire The Masquerade: Bloodlines).

So let’s take a minute of silence to remember all the great titles that had so much potential, but unfortunately due to various circumstances are either no longer playable, or have simply been abandoned.

Sweet dreams little ones, and may your slumber be peaceful.

What do you think? What games would you like to say your prayers to that are no longer supported or simply don’t work anymore? And which titles would you like to see revived from the development graveyard the most? Let’s debate!

