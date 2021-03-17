Since crypto currency mining has surged recently, miners have been quickly trying to grab as many of the new graphics cards as possible, when GPUs were already hard to come by. Nvidia’s solution to combat this was implementing a crypto mining limiter in their latest card, the RTX 3060, but AMD has since doubled down that they will not be implementing any kind of crypto limiter in their new graphics cards.

“The short answer is no,” said Nish Neelalojanan, a product manager at AMD during a pre-briefing call regarding the recently released RX 6700 XT. “We will not be blocking any workload, not just mining for that matter.”

AMD is apparently more focused on gaming to even care about the crypto mining performance of their graphics cards, putting gaming performance front and center of their focus. The RX 6000 series isn’t the most popular among miners, but considering the major GPU stock crisis at the moment, many are just grabbing what they can get.

“That said, there are a couple of things. First of all, RDNA was designed from the ground up for gaming and RDNA 2 doubles up on this. And what I mean by this is, Infinity Cache and a smaller bus width were carefully chosen to hit a very specific gaming hit rate. However, mining specifically enjoys, or scales with, higher bandwidth and bus width so there are going to be limitations from an architectural level for mining itself.”

In fact, looking at the actual hash rates of the best graphics cards from both manufacturers, the RTX 3090 achieves around 120MH/s, whereas the RX 6900 XT - which generally performs as well, if not sometimes better than the 3090 in some games - has a has rate of just 64MH/s. Almost half of the 3090’s.

“All our optimisation, as always, is going to be gaming first, and we've optimised everything for gaming. Clearly gamers are going to reap a ton of benefit from this, and it's not going to be ideal for mining workload. That all said, in this market, it's always a fun thing to watch.”

Of course, as it turns out, AMD’s efforts to even try and create a crypto mining limiter may be futile, as all their Linux drivers are open source. That’s a great thing for Linux users, but unfortunately leaves it all wide open for users online, and judging by how quickly some miners managed to hack the mining limiter on the RTX 3060, it would probably be much quicker for AMD hardware.

So unfortunately it’s not looking good for either company to limit the amount of GPUs bought by miners, and we’ll just have to wait until the bubble bursts at some point before we have any chance of nabbing a new card before any miner.

What do you think? Should AMD implement a crypto mining limiter? Or would it be a worthless effort considering the open source Linux drivers and how quickly Nvidia’s limiter was bypassed? Let us know!