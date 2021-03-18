The final piece of DLC for DOOM Eternal is launching today as was rumored before. The Ancient Gods Part 2 looks utterly bonkers in scope but will surely provide a satisfying conclusion to fans of the recent entry, with brand new enemies to face and a new weapon to carve straight through them.

DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods Part 2 is the second and final piece of DLC for DOOM Eternal. The first part was criticized largely for ramping up the difficulty too fast in comparison to the campaign, but Hugo Martin, DOOM Eternal’s Game Director, says the second part will be slightly easier overall due to a few changes, but still won’t be trivial.

There are several new enemies to face including an Armored Baron and a Stone Imp, which are toughened up versions of their more fleshy cousins in the base game. There’s also a cursed prowler and screecher who will both make your violent games of chess a little more difficult and tactical. Thankfully, the addition of the new Sentinel Hammer should make these new encounters a bit easier.

The official price hasn’t been revealed yet, but as is usual with these expansions you’ll automatically have access if you own the DOOM Eternal Deluxe Edition or Year One Pass. Plus, you’ll most likely be able to play the expansion as a standalone experience just like The Ancient Gods Part 1, which doesn’t require the base game of DOOM Eternal.

