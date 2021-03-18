Microsoft has revealed that EA Play for Game Pass on PC, which was originally supposed to launch last year in December before being delayed until early 2021, is now finally launching today, March 18th, at no additional cost for Game Pass subscribers. They’ve also provided a handy guide on how to set it all up.

EA Play gives users access to a huge library of EA games including some of their biggest titles like Battlefield V, Star Wars: Jedi - Fallen Order, The Sims 4 etc. In fact the entire catalogue consists of 60+ games at your disposal from EA alone, almost doubling the amount of game already available on Game Pass.

The catch is that you’ll need the new EA Desktop App that recently replaced Origin and link both your Xbox and EA accounts together. After a little bit of the initial setup that the video outlines above, you’ll then have access to all the EA games offered in the service inside Game Pass without ever having to launch the EA Desktop App again.

It’s with mentioning that this does not include the EA Play Pro membership, which you’ll have to sign up for directly through the EA Desktop App if you want to subscribe to that. The differences are marginal, but if you’re a massive fan of EA games then you’ll get the best experience possible through there. Otherwise, the same service is offered in the basic version (the one included with Game Pass) but at a slightly more limited degree.

EA Play will be available on Game Pass for PC at 2pm PT for those living on the US West Coast like Los Angeles, or 5pm ET for those on the US East Coast like New York. For UK residents that will be 9pm tonight, or 10pm in Central Europe. And for those in Australia that will be 8am the following day on March 19th.

What do you think? Are you excited for EA Play on Game Pass? Will you be signing up to the service? What’s your first game you’ll launch with EA Play? Let us know!