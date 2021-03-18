The Dying Light 2 development story is a bit of a tricky one after conflicting reports that the game was in development hell, but also not in development hell. Either way, the developers Techland recently posted a short video updating us on the game’s development, and even teased a 2021 release date after it was delayed indefinitely last year as well as some brand new gameplay footage.

The Dying Light 2 dev update mostly consists of the team asking for a little bit more time and patience before they reveal any more information about it or any new gameplay. But they assure fans development is still underway, and briefly show off the number “2021” at the end of the video, seemingly signifying a launch date sometime this year.

The gameplay shown at the end does look pretty solid, and seems to be captured in-engine at least so there’s still hope. It may not be as substantial of an update as many would have hoped after the news earlier this week, but it’s a good sign to see at least considering those aforementioned reports of development reportedly being in “total chaos”.

The Dying Light 2 Discord channel also now includes a Q&A page where you can ask questions to the developers, who will then answer them in a series of short AMA-style videos. Which means we’ll hopefully be getting more regular updates from the dev team themselves until the game releases.

It’s likely we could hear something more substantial at the E3 online event this Summer, maybe even see another 25-minute gameplay video like last time. If DL2 also launches this year, then we can probably expect it more towards the end.

