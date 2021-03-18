It’s March 18th, which means we’re back at another round of trying desperately to buy a graphics card before anyone else as AMD’s latest RX 6700 XT graphics card has officially launched today. But some official third party benchmarks have been released, which shows the GPU trailing slightly behind Nvidia’s RTX 3070.

Both the RX 6700 XT and RTX 3070 are mostly aimed at 1440p gaming in the latest titles, and both have ray tracing capabilities. However, none of the benchmarks shown below were tested with ray tracing enabled, so these are pure rasterization results we’re seeing, which is arguably what most people are interested in.

The benchmarks were also done at the highest graphics quality in a wide variety of games, mostly done at 1440p resolution, without any form of DLSS or ReSize BAR enabled. The 11 games tested on are as follows:

Now onto the official RX 6700 XT benchmarks…

As you can see in the performance benchmarks above, the RX 6700 XT mostly comes very close to the RTX 3070 in terms of performance, but generally sees weaker performance. A couple games are more suited towards AMD’s hardware like Assassins Creed Valhalla and Forza Horizon 4, with the latter seeing some big wins for AMD there.

However, if you take the average FPS from all the games listed and compare them to each other, we find that the RX 6700 XT comes in at around 95.94% of the RTX 3070’s performance, which isn’t bad considering the price point.

The most interesting difference will come when AMD releases their FidelityFX Super Resolution technology to rival Nvidia’s DLSS, which will be arriving on PC sometime later this year, and will hopefully bring with it a large performance boost for AMD RX 6000 graphics cards. That may well be the deciding factor for some people, as it could put the RX 6700 XT in the realm of 4K gaming quite easily if it manages to see the same or better performance benefits over DLSS.

What do you think? How do you feel about the RX 6700 XT’s performance? Are you thinking of getting one? Let us know!