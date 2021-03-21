Ubisoft’s upcoming spinoff of their popular Rainbow Six: Siege game looks like it might be starting a Closed Beta soon, as several sources have revealed they received invites to a technical test after signing up for the Rainbow Six Quarantine Beta. Whilst it’s not confirmed to be R6 Quarantine yet, the description of the invite sure sounds a lot like it.

If the Closed Beta is already happening for Rainbow Six: Quarantine, then that does bring hope that it may be launching soon. It may still be later this year that it releases, but it’s a good sign that Ubisoft is on track to launch before September 2021 at least.

The email invite sent to players does not specify whether it actually is R6 Quarantine or not, but the description of the invite certainly alludes to it: “you have been selected to participate in a technical test for an upcoming three-player, tactical co-op Tom Clancy experience,” said the email.

Now unless there’s another three-player, tactical co-op Tom Clancy game like another Ghost Recon that we are unaware of, this is almost certainly R6 Quarantine we’re talking about here. It also seems to be a very small amount of invites that have been sent out, so don’t feel bad if you didn’t get one.

Rainbow Six Quarantine was initially planned to launch last year in 2020 but was delayed to an unknown date in 2021 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Rumors have been pointing at a name change including Rainbow Six Parasite. But Ubisoft has since said that the Parasite name is just a codename in the studio, but the name is still likely to change.

What do you think? Are you excited for Rainbow Six Quarantine? Did you sign up to the Closed Beta? Have you been invited? Let us know!