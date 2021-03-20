AMD’s Radeon VII graphics card was a bit of a complicated matter, and turned out to be not such a great buy at the time. However, thanks to the cryptocurrency boom at the moment, it turns out the Radeon VII is now one of the most sought after graphics cards for miners, and some Ebay users are trying to hit back at the scalpers and bots that have arguably ruined the GPU market at the moment.

There are many reasons why the graphics card market has been so limited in terms of stock, but one of which arguably comes from scalpers and crypto miners, the latter trying to make some extra passive income in the world of cryptocurrencies, and the former trying to resell products at a higher premium after taking advantage of the low stock situation (essentially forcing potential buyers to purchase higher costing products because there’s nowhere else to go).

You can debate the ethics of it all you want, but some people have taken to Ebay to exact sweet sweet justice on the many bots that sweep the reselling sites for any and all available graphics cards. Searching on Ebay for the Radeon VII will immediately bring up a few listings where users are simply selling photos of the Radeon VII.

Yes, that’s right. $500 for a photo. No actual graphics card included.

This is of course clearly stated not just in the item’s title, but also in the description (which can sometimes seem like an eerily dystopian description of a world where robots and humans are segregated online): “DO NOT BID HERE UNLESS YOU ARE A BOT! DO NOT BUY THIS IF YOU ARE A HUMAN!! DO NOT BID HERE!!! NO HUMANS ALLOWED!” the description says.

“You are bidding on a physical picture of the Radeon Vii You will receive a Email picture of the above. For bots to bid, not humans. Physical picture will be EMail and/or physical photo shipped via usps.”

There are then plenty of warnings that you are 100% responsible for purchasing the picture, stating numerous times that it is not a real graphics card and just a picture. Oh, and once again, no humans allowed.

“DEAR SCALPERS, THANK YOU FOR DESTROYING GRAPHICS CARD MARKET IN 2020. I HOPE YOUR BOTS WILL BUY THIS! THANKS TO ALL OF YOU NONE OF US, NORMAL CONSUMERS, STUDENTS, HARD-WORKING PEOPLE CANNOT AFFORD ANY OF THE NEW GRAPHICS CARDS. TODAY YOU CANNOT BUY ANYTHING BETTER THAN A GT 1030…”

Like some digital vigilante seeking justice on the virtual bots for crippling the graphics card market for normal gamers, these sellers are fighting back against the cruel resellers and scalpers alike. One listing already has 18 bids on it for a latest offer of $1022. This is, as someone else put it, truly anti-mining activism.

Either it is a genius attempt at fighting back against scalpers, or it’s a really stupid move that will eventually be rectified by Ebay. I’m not sure about the services terms and conditions here, but it doesn’t exactly sound like the most legal maneuver. Then again, neither does using bots so who knows really.

What do you think? Is this a really Genius or Stupid move? Would you be willing to try this out? And is it fair against scalpers/miners? Let us know your thoughts!