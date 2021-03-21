Microsoft launched their Xbox Series X/S console in November last year,m and with it they introduced a new feature called Auto HDR which essentially automatically applies HDR imaging to games that didn’t originally support it. Now they are bringing the feature to PCs thanks to the Windows Insider Program.

“HDR is a video/imaging technique where the lights and darks in a digitally reproduced scene can be shown with more detail than before,” said Hannah Fisher, Program Manager at Microsoft, in a recent blog post. “In video games, the increased range of color and luminance of HDR enables a more immersive, realistic experience.”

HDR can make a big difference in some details by dramatically increasing the range in which detail is shown in bright/dark areas. The problem is that games originally had to implement the technology, which meant only certain titles would support the feature. Now Auto HDR aims to expand that to 1000+ DirectX 11 and DirectX 12 games with more to come in the future.

Microsoft provided an example using the Gears 5 Hivebusters DLC:

“Grayscale is used to represent all the areas of the scene which can be fully represented by traditional SDR displays while the rainbow colors show areas which are only displayable on HDR capable displays,” Fisher said.

“Notice on the middle and right-side images that the highlights on the goggles and helmet show an increased amount of detail. HDR and Auto HDR are not just about boosting brightness but really about emphasizing the details in a scene leveraging the increased range: darkening shadows and illuminating highlights.”

Auto HDR does require some power from the graphics card, but Fisher exclaims that it shouldn’t make too much of an impact to in-game performance. Either way, the feature is currently in the Windows Insider Program, so if you have an HDR compatible monitor then you can try it out today!

Instructions on how to sign up to the Windows Insider Program and how to enable Auto HDR once joined can be found here.

What do you think? Do you have an HDR monitor? Do you want to get one? How do you feel about Auto HDR? And are you excited for it to come to PC? Let us know!

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on