Cloud gaming is a touchy subject. Some will swear by it, others will swear at it, but there’s no denying that one of the best and most affordable game streaming services is Nvidia’s GeForce Now. But after celebrating 10 million users, Nvidia has decided to bump the price up by double the amount to $10 a month.

That price increase is only for new users though, and any users who purchased GeForce Now during the Founders introductory rate will still be able to pay $4.99 for the rest of their life as long as their account is in good standing.

The rationale is pretty simple though: as Nvidia celebrates 10 million users they are aiming to expand the service and improve upon the quality as much as possible. That partly involves two new data centers being brought online that will help increase capacity. Other improvements include account linking for specific games as well as updated pre-loading in order to reduce load times by half.

There’s now almost 800 games supported by the service, with an average of 10 new games added every week, which Nvidia plans to increase by 50% by the end of 2021. Nvidia also plans to have more day 1 support on upcoming games like they did with Cyberpunk 2077, which was available on GeForce Now at launch.

What do you think? Do you use GeForce Now? What do you think of it and Is it worth it? More importantly, is it worth $10 a month now? Let us know!

