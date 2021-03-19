During the recent Square Enix Showcase, the publisher revealed a brand new Life is Strange title developed by Deck Nine Games. The new story changes things up a bit compared to the previous entries, as it will no longer follow the episodic format popularized by Telltale Games, but will still contain bite-sized chapters to drop in and out of.

Life is Strange: True Colors is the next entry in the LIS series. Developed by Deck Nine Games, the team behind Life is Strange: Before the Storm, you play as Alex Chen in the small mining town of Haven Springs. After your brother is killed in a mysterious accident, it’s up to you and your supernatural powers to uncover the truth.

The kick is that Alex can sense and even absorb and manipulate other people’s emotions. These come in the form of glowing auras around everyone’s bodies. But they can also influence Alex’s own emotions, and whilst they may help in certain situations, pushing your own ability too far may come with consequences.

Life is Strange: True Colors is launching on September 10th 2021 on PC via Steam, the Windows Store, and Google Stadia.

What do you think? Are you excited for Life is Strange True Colors? Have you played the previous games? Which one is your favorite so far? Let us know!