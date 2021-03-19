During the recent Square Enix Showcase event, the publisher revealed a brand new Life is Strange game. But that’s not all Square Enix had to show off regarding Life Is Strange, as the publisher also revealed that they will be releasing a remastered collection of the first 2 games at the same time.

Somehow it’s already been 6 years since the first Life is Strange game came out, which in the video game industry means it’s the perfect time to release a remastered version. The Life is Strange Remastered Collection will bundle both of the first 2 games, Life is Strange Remastered and Life is Strange: Before the Storm Remastered.

Both games will benefit from enhanced visuals across the characters and environments including “vastly improved” character animations thanks to full mocap performances, an improved engine and lighting system, as well as “Updated and refined gameplay puzzles”, and all the previously released deluxe content.

Unfortunately, Square Enix has yet to show off these titles in action with some actual gameplay, so we don't really know how extensive these changes are. Though we do have 2 screenshots to go off of so far, which definitely shows off the improvements in the first game at least.

The Life is Strange Remastered Collection is launching around the same time as Life is Strange: True Colors the Fall/Autumn 2021.

What do you think? Are you excited for the Life is Strange Remastered Collection? Has it been long enough to justify a remaster? Which one are you most excited for? Let us know!

