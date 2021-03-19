It’s Friday! That means the week is ending and we have a whole weekend to try and tackle our backlog of video games. If you’re struggling to get through your list then don’t worry, Epic Games is here to make it even harder with a brand new free game.

You know the drill at this point, every week is a new free game up for grabs from the Epic Games Store and this is our courteous reminder to go pick it up. Hell, it’s free anyway so you might as well. This week’s free game on the Epic Games Store is The Fall, a sci-fi Action-Adventure. Check it out for yourself:

“Acclaimed story, engaging puzzles, tense action. You are ARID, the AI onboard a mark-7 combat suit. The human pilot encased within the suit is unconscious. You must find a way to follow protocol and save his life. 2014 Game of the Year for best story.”

As usual you have until Thursday next week - that’s March 25th - to claim your free copy. If you grab it before that date then The Fall will be yours to keep forever in your games library. Next week sees the Dungeon Crawler/pinball hybrid Creature in the Well.

What do you think? Will you be grabbing your free game? Have you played The Fall before? If so, what did you think of it? And what’s been your favorite free game from the Epic Games Store so far? Let us know!