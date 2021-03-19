Intel has recently decided to jump into the graphics card market by manufacturing their very own discrete gaming GPUs. Their first graphics card, the DG1, was originally designed for low power/low cost machines. The DG2 is the most exciting one though that should go toe-to-toe with Nvidia and AMD’s best mid-range cards.

Intel’s Xe-HPG architecture will be the basis for the DG2 graphics card, and is rumored to match performance with the RTX 3070 and now the RX 6700 XT. It’s safe to say that whatever Intel is cooking up in their GPU department is exciting, especially with all the issues surround GPU stock issues at the moment.

So recently, at the GDC 2021 event, Intel decided to tease their new graphics architecture in their upcoming GPU, and ending up starting a detective-style hunt with mysterious codes hidden in their teaser. Eventually that led to a website, where Intel proudly exclaims there will be a scavenger hunt for their new Xe-HPG based graphics card on March 26th.

Multiple rumors are pointing towards different things, with some even saying this could be the official reveal of their DG2 GPU, and could even indicate Intel are closer to launching it than we initially thought.

There are also rumors that the DG2 graphics card could come in 3 different flavors: one with 512 Execution Units that will compete against the RTX 3070 and RX 6700 XT, and then two lower tiers at 384EUs and 128EUs, likely to compete in the low-end market.

There’s a lot of stuff to unpack here and get excited about, but all you need to know is that Intel is planning something around their new gaming graphics card next week, which will hopefully lead to more information about it. Whatever Intel brings to the plate, it will be good for us gamers as there will be more choice, more competition (and more competitive pricing), and ultimately more stock available.

What do you think? Are you excited for Intel’s next gaming graphics card? What kind of performance/price are you hoping for? And will you be taking part in the scavenger hunt next week? What do you think it will entail? Let us know your thoughts!