Square Enix’s Project Athia has been a bit of a mystery since it was announced last year. The teaser trailer gave us a glimpse at some gorgeous environments, strange creatures, and fantastical abilities. Now Square Enix have revealed even more about the game, including a new title.

Turns out Project Athia was just the working title, and the actual name for it is now Forspoken. Apparently Forspoken means “bewitch” or “enchant”, so I guess it makes sense. Either way, the new trailer shows off some more gameplay as well as a new cinematic cutscene revealing the main character of the game, Frey.

The game still looks gorgeous, with detailed environments and flashy particle effects. It has all the bells and whistles of a high fidelity Square Enix title, but in terms of gameplay we’re still not quite sure what to expect. There’s some fast speed traversal including some air dashes, and a bit of combat against some strange enemies. But to what extent either will be essential to the gameplay is unclear. Hopefully we’ll hear more before the game launches for PC and PlayStation 5 next year.

The announcement came during the Square Enix showcase which also revealed the new Life is Strange: True Colors game as well as the Remastered collection of the first two Life is Strange titles.

What do you think? Are you excited for Forspoken? What do you think of the graphics? What kind of hardware will we need next year to run at Max settings? Let us know your thoughts!

