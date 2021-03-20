As the entire world starts to get a hold on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic with vaccines etc. the talk of in-person events is starting to come up. One of the biggest game events this year is E3 - which returns as an online event this year - but it comes in the middle of Summer, just on the cusp of when most western countries should have a handle on COVID-19.

Gamescom is the next big event, and that takes place in August at a time when many consider the pandemic will be largely under control and soon after many other in-person events can resume. But the organizers aren’t getting too carried away with it, and instead will be doing Gamescom 2021 as a “hybrid” event that will be both online and in-person.

It will essentially run as the same event as last year’s all-digital show, but with some on-site events with a very limited number of people allowed in (even though COVID should be under wraps by then, they don’t want to take any drastic risks yet).

So this means you can expect the same exact stuff as last year, like Gamescom Opening Night Live offering lots of reveals and new gameplay, but also many physical spaces where visitors can play demos of some of the latest and upcoming games, as well as some more physical shows including a cosplay event.

It will be strictly safe as the organizers, Koelnmesse, are not going overboard with the physical events and will still provide many protective and hygiene measures to keep visitors safe. Although the pandemic situation should be a lot better at that point, no one truly knows what it will actually be like.

What do you think? Are you excited for Gamescom 2021? What games/game reveals would you like to see there? Did you miss the physical event last year? Or did you prefer the digital version? Let us know!