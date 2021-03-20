Assassins Creed Valhalla has had a pretty successful launch, and since then Ubisoft has been holding many community events and releasing free content post-launch. Their first major expansion, Wrath of the Druids, is launching soon but first comes a new season of free community activities and rewards.

Assassins Creed: Valhalla - Wrath of the Druids is launching on April 29th, but players can enjoy a wealth of new festivities in-game with the Ostara Season free update that is currently running until April 8th. This includes new activities, items, quests, skills and more, check out some of the free stuff available now in the trailer below:

“Season 2, Ostara Season, features exclusive narrative content and in-game events accessible to all players,” Ubisoft said. “players can celebrate Spring as part of the time-limited Ostara Festival with new challenges and rewards.”

More specifically that includes a settlement decoration activity; drinking, archery, and fighting mini-games; 3 new character quests; 3 new skills; and exclusive rewards that include some settlement decorations as well as some customization items.

Season 2 also brings a new feature that fans have been asking for: transmogrification, allowing players to customize the looks of their gear without losing any of the equipped stats. Players will also receive Altair’s outfit, the Yule Gear Set and cosmetics, as well as 300 opals for free in celebration of the Assassins Creed: Valhalla community. Future updates will also add more content to Season 2 including a new mastery challenge and additional rewards.

As for the Wrath of the Druids expansion, Ubisoft did not reveal any gameplay or trailer for it, but the DLC will take players to Ireland where they will uncover the mystery of an ancient cult of druids. You’ll have to track down and discover the various members, whilst also diving into some Gaelic myths and folklore, across a vast and lush Irish landscape.

The DLC can be purchased standalone or as part of the Season Pass. Owners of the Assassins Creed Valhall Gold, Ultimate, ot Collector Editions will automatically have access to the Season Pass.

What do you think? Are you excited for Assassins Creed Valhalla Wrath of the Druids? Have you been playing AC Valhalla recently? If not, will you hop back in for the Season 2 activities? Let us know!