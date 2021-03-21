Starbreeze has been struggling with some financial woes recently, but have been hanging by a thread looking for a publisher on their entry into the Payday universe. Development is still ongoing, but Starbreeze recently announced they have officially signed a co-publishing deal with Koch Media and are aiming for a 2023 launch date.

Payday 3 will mark the next chapter in Starbreeze’s highly acclaimed and very successful Payday franchise. Starbreeze still holds the rights to the IP, but Koch Media will help with development and marketing costs associated with the title as well as handling distribution:

“We are excited to announce this exclusive long-term PAYDAY 3 co-publishing deal with Koch Media who shares our passion for the PAYDAY franchise and the “Games as a service” model,” said Acting CEO of Starbreeze, Tobias Sjögren.

“In addition to securing the continued development, this deal secures global publishing of PAYDAY 3 as well as the marketing efforts through the entire game life cycle. We now have a strong foundation for a successful launch of PAYDAY 3.”

The deal will see over €50 million invested into the project for both development and marketing, as well as 18 months of post-launch Live Service content after the game’s release. That deal has now apparently fully financed the project for Starbreeze.

“We are delighted to welcome Starbreeze as a new partner for our global publishing business,” said Klemens Kundratitz, CEO of Koch Media “PAYDAY 3 is shaping up to be an incredible game. Based on what we’ve seen already, PAYDAY 3 is going to take the franchise to new heights and will delight PAYDAY fans as well as new audiences alike with innovative multiplayer gameplay.”

What do you think? Are you excited for Payday 3? Do you still play Payday 2? What improvements/changes would you like to see in the third installment? Let us know!