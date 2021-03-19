Cloud gaming continues to be a controversial topic, but arguably the ones that do it the best offer some unique features over each other and don’t tie you down to cloud gaming specifically. GeForce Now, for instance, let’s you play the games you already own with better hardware that you don’t have. Now it looks like the Xbox Game Pass Cloud Gaming feature could be coming to PC and iOS devices soon.

What cloud gaming offers is a little different, as it lets you play on certain handheld devices by streaming gameplay to them. You don’t even have to buy any of the games separately since they’re all available on the Xbox Game Pass service.

Either way, Game Pass Cloud Streaming has unfortunately only been exclusive to Android devices recently (as well as a browser based Beta on PC). But a full launch for PC and iOS means you can play Game Pass games on your Apple devices, or even stream them to your PC if you don’t have the best hardware to run them.

The tease comes from a recent video talking about Cloud Gaming in more detail. Microsoft previously said they would add support for PC and iOS devices in Spring 2021, but comments in the video below sounds like we might be getting it sooner than expected.

Towards the end of the video, vice president of engineering at Microsoft, Kevin LaChapelle, said: “We’ve already announced that we’re bringing it to iOS and PC early this year. So, I won't give you specific dates, but it's not very far.”

Microsoft is currently dominating the scene with Game Pass, as this month alone saw 20 of Bethesda’s biggest games added to Game Pass after the $7.5 billion acquisition was recently finalized, plus EA Play integration was finally added after a 3 month delay.

What do you think? Would you be interested in Xbox Game Pass Cloud Streaming? What would be the benefits of it? And when would you see yourself using it? Is it a better option of GeForce Now and Stadia? Why or why not? Let us know your thoughts!