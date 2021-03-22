The Resident Evil series is back and bigger than ever, as Resident Evil Village is coming out on May 7th. So far we've only had hints as to what the recommended PC system requirements could be, and as it turns out we were pretty close as Capcom has revealed the official PC system requirements for Resident Evil 8.

Although we were pretty close with our RE8 predicted system requirements, we were also a little high compared to the official specs. Resident Evil 8 seems to be pretty demanding at 1080p, and also requires some pretty beefy graphics cards in order to run at 4K 60fps with ray tracing enabled.

Thankfully Capcom has provided some relatively handy performance metrics based on hardware. So you know both the minimum and recommended specs for RE Village are going to hit 1080p at 60fps at least.

Lastly, Capcom has not revealed the storage requirements yet, so unfortunately we don't have any idea about how big in size Resident Evil Village will be, or whether it recommends to have the game installed on an SSD.

But with that all out the way, let's jump in and take a look at the official Resident Evil 8 PC system requirements...

Resident Evil 8 minimum system requirements - 1080p/60fps

Resident Evil 8 recommended system requirements - 1080p/60fps

Resident Evil 8 ray tracing system requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-bit Version 2004 or later

Your PC system will need a graphics card that is at least as powerful as a GTX 1070 or RX 5700 in order to match the Resident Evil 8 recommended system requirements. This should then be paired with either a Core i7-8700 or Ryzen 5 3600 processor as well as 16GB of RAM. This combination of hardware will then deliver 1080p 60fps gameplay on the "Screen quality-oriented" - in other words, High - graphics setting.

Looking over the minimum system requirements for Resident Evil 8 you will need at least a GTX 1050 Ti or RX 560 GPU paired with a Core i5-7500 or Ryzen 3 1200 CPU. Minimum required system memory is 8GB. This will then deliver 1080p 60fps performance on the "Performance-focused" - or, Low - graphics setting.

As ever, remember you can always check out how well your PC can run the Resident Evil 8 System Requirements here, where you can check benchmarks and performance from other users. Compare your graphics card to the Resident Evil 8 GPU benchmark chart and we also have a Resident Evil 8 Frames Per Second system performance chart for you to check.