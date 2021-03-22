CD Projekt Red have been desperately trying to fix their own game after launch, with numerous hotfixes and minor patches to fix certain bugs and glitches. However, they have a pretty chunky update coming soon this month, and CDPR have released a development update on how it’s going and what will be included.

After the big January update did not improve much of the game’s issues (or at least, not as much as many players thought), anticipation for Cyberpunk 2077’s big February update was running high. Unfortunately CDPR had to delay the February patch to late March because of the recent cyberattack the studio experienced, but they have now given us an idea of what we can expect in the next big Patch 1.2 for CP2077.

Not everything in the new patch has been listed, but a few key changes have been mentioned, including a change to the NCPD response time and spawn rates, improved controls when driving vehicles, a new way of recovering vehicles when they get stuck on certain objects/terrain, and changes to controls that include a way to disable dodging by double tapping a direction key.

Unfortunately no timeframe was mentioned for when we can expect Patch 1.2 to hit Cyberpunk 2077, but considering we are coming up to the end of the month soon it probably won’t be long until the update officially lands.

--------------

Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.2 development update

Police response time and spawn rate

The police system in Cyberpunk 2077 tends to spawn in units very quickly and in a large number. This update appears to tweak the response time so they don’t spawn as quickly, as well as reducing the spawn rate so they don’t all spawn in droves.

It will also prevent NPCs from spawning directly behind the player, which should help give the impression that it takes a while for the police to arrive at a scene. A new recon drone unit has also been added to make it seem like the Police are assessing the situation before interfering.

--------------

Better driving controls

Controls for driving in Cyberpunk 2077 aren’t exactly the best, and can often make you feel like you’re driving on ice most of the time. Some mods online have been pretty crucial in fixing the controls and behaviour of vehicles to feel more natural and/or realistic. Thankfully, CDPR are addressing this in the new 1.2 Patch.

The update adds a Steering Sensitivity slider to the options menu, which allows players to reduce the steering speed for all vehicles and input devices without affecting the maximum turn radius of vehicles.

Additionally, vehicles apparently were much harder to control at low frame rates, which turned out to be some bad code that couldn’t handle “extreme changes” in the frame rate. So now the steering speed is apparently “very consistent” from anywhere between 20 to 60fps+. Plus, CDPR have even adjusted the controls of specific vehicles that were apparently “too twitchy in low frame rates”, like the Archer Hella that players receive at the start of the game.

--------------

Vehicle recovery

In Cyberpunk 2077, when your vehicle got stuck somewhere, there wasn’t really any option to get it unstuck. If it was a personal vehicle you just had to walk far away enough to recall it on the road or just call in a new vehicle. If it wasn’t your own personal car then you just had to abandon it.

Now it seems that Patch 1.2 will add an ability to rock your car back and forth or from side to side in order to get it out of or off of certain terrain and objects if it gets stuck.

--------------

Dodging

Players can initiate a dodge on PC or controllers by double tapping the crouch button. However, on PC there was a hidden detail that allowed players to dodge by double pressing one of the movement keys on the keyboard. Obviously, this caused a lot of players to dodge accidentally when they didn’t necessarily mean to.

Well, in the new Patch 1.2 update you’ll be able to disable that option entirely, meaning you can use whatever movement keys you want without the worry of accidentally dodging. You’ll still be able to dodge by double tapping the crouch key (default ‘C’ key), this option just disables the ability to automatically dodge by double pressing one of the movement keys.

Apparently there are still some issues with a few bindings that need to be addressed, but they “should be fixed in upcoming patches” said CD Projekt Red.

--------------

What do you think? Are you interested in Cyberpunk 2077’s upcoming Patch 1.2? Are you happy to see these changes made in the upcoming update? What other fixes are you hoping to see in the patch? And have you stopped playing until the new update? Or are you planning to play again when the new patch drops? Let us know your thoughts!

