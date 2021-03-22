Nvidia’s RTX 30 series has been going pretty strong in terms of new variants being launched since the initial reveal announcement last year, and so far we’ve been expecting even more graphics cards to launch as part of the lineup. Two of the most anticipated cards rumored to launch soon are the RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti. Now new reports suggest we could be seeing them as early as next month.

The RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti would complete the enthusiast-level tiers of the RTX 30 series (unless Nvidia plans to release an RTX 3090 Ti), and we have some rumored specs of each GPU so far.

The report apparently comes from the first official embargo details for board partners regarding the RTX 3080 Ti, as well as information from an AIB source regarding the RTX 3070 Ti. So take this information with a grain of salt.

RTX 3080 Ti

The RTX 3080 Ti is reportedly planned to launch in mid April, with an official announcement coming in the first half of April. Additionally, the new report suggests that the GPU die has changed from the originally planned GA102-250 GPU to the GA102-225 GPU. Interestingly this has apparently not affected any of the specs currently rumored, so it is unclear what this GPU die change actually entails.

The rumored core count has stayed the same at 10240 CUDA Cores, as well as 12GB of GDDR6X memory. It will also apparently feature the PG132 SKU 18 board design.

So far, if these rumored specs are true, the RTX 3080 Ti is looking like a serious contender for the RTX 3090 in terms of a better priced high-end gaming GPU, as all the specs are ever so slightly lower or even the same as the 3090 (except for memory which is 12Gb compared to 24GB). It is likely this will be the flagship enthusiast level graphics card of the RTX 30 series, as the 3090 is still considered more for content creators who require a beefy video card rather than an actual gaming GPU.

RTX 3070 Ti

Details for the RTX 3070 Ti have apparently not changed since the last rumor, apart from the fact that we now have a rumored launch date and an apparent upgrade to the memory configuration on this GPU.

The RTX 3070 Ti will now apparently feature 8GB of GDDR6X memory, rather than the GDDR6 memory featured in the RTX 3070. The launch date is also rumored for the end of May, which means Nvidia will have launched 3 new graphics cards over 4 months since February.

As for the GPU die, the RTX 3070 Ti will supposedly use the GA104-400 GPU on the PG141 SKU 10 board design and include 6144 CUDA Cores (the same amount featured in the RTX 3080 Mobile graphics card).

RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti rumored specs

*Specs listed are based on rumors and are therefore subject to change.

Both the RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti have also been rumored to include the crypto mining limiter that was introduced with the RTX 3060 at launch. However, it seems that the limiter is relatively easy to bypass now, as Nvidia accidentally released a development driver that did not limit the hash rate of the 3060, which can now be found online even though Nvidia tried to take it down.

Last week, many of you agreed that the crypto mining limiter should be standard across all graphics cards going forward. But now that it seems the limiter can be bypassed after not too long, so will it even make a difference for future GPUs?

The RTX 3060 at least had the luxury of being a smaller sized GPU die and so stock had been a lot better than previous cards (still not great, but better), but the RTX 3080 Ti will supposedly be a pretty large die and so stock will be limited already. Will we see the 3080 Ti get snatched up quicker than other cards before? Let us know your thoughts on that matter.

What do you think? Are you excited for the RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti? Which one are you interested in getting? And do you think the crypto mining limiter would be a good idea for them? Or would it just be a waste of time? Let us know!

