AMD recently launched their RX 6700 XT graphics card, and whilst it trails slightly behind the RTX 3070 in terms of performance, rumors of an RX 6700 non-XT GPU have been circulating for a while. A while ago it was reported the RX 6700 non-XT variant would feature different models with 12GB and 6GB VRAM, and now it looks like PowerColor has confirmed a 6GB variant is due to launch soon.

Some package shots for PowerColor’s RX 6700 Fighter graphics card have been leaked online, clearly showing 6GB of video memory. It is expected to compete in the 1440p gaming market, just like the RX 6700 XT that launched last week.

Since these are official product shots for the RX 6700, that proves that those listings to the EEC (Eurasian Economic Commission) weren’t just speculative, and that a 6GB version of the card is officially coming. However, that does not mean the 12GB variant is officially coming though, as AMD could have told AIBs they were thinking of doing either of the two variants, and have now ultimately chosen to go with 6GB.

Although AMD has usually been known to feature higher VRAM configurations than Nvidia’s GPU counterparts, cutting down the memory size is actually a smart move at the moment due to all the stock issues we are facing currently. One of the reasons why stock is so low is that the actual components used for making the GPUs are in short supply as well, including the GDDR6 memory modules that both AMD and Nvidia have been using in their latest graphics cards.

So launching a 6GB variant as opposed to a 12GB variant should (hopefully) increase the amount of available RX 6700 non-XT GPUs at launch. Though unfortunately it won’t double the available supply, it will certainly be better.

The problem then arises as to whether 6GB is really enough for this graphics card. For 1080p that is more than enough for today’s games, but at 1440p that is just pushing it in terms of future proofing. Some recent next-gen games require a lot of video memory at higher resolutions. Games like Cyberpunk 2077 or Godfall, the latter of which turned out to use more video memory at 4K than the flagship RTX 3080 could offer, and that was without ray tracing enabled.

It’s most likely 6GB will be just enough, but whether that will be enough to keep the GPU around for a few years before upgrading is another question. Still though, if it means more graphics cards in the hands of actual gamers, and more GPUs closer to MSRP, then maybe it’s not such a bad sacrifice.

There’s no indication of a launch date just yet, but considering no other information has been leaked about the card, just these pictures, then we’re still looking at a while before the RX 6700 non-XT is released.

What do you think? Are you interested in an RX 6700 non-XT graphics card? Do you think 6GB of VRAM is enough for a 1440p gaming GPU? And do you think smaller memory capacity will help stock issues more significantly? Or just a little bit? Let us know your thoughts!

