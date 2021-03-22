As you may have seen, Ubisoft has been not-so-covertly running closed technical tests for Rainbow Six Quarantine, its upcoming sci-fi PvE shooter spun out from Rainbow 6 Siege. While a name change appears to be imminent, Ubisoft nevertheless appears to be readying a re-reveal of sorts for the Left 4 Dead-like. Revealed as part of the closed tech test, here are the initial Rainbow 6 Quarantine PC system specs...

Rainbow Six Quarantine Minimum System Requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

CPU: Intel Core i5-4460 3.2 GHz or AMD Ryzen 3 1200 3.1 GHz

RAM: 8 GB System Memory

GPU RAM: 4 GB Video Memory

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 4GB or AMD Radeon R9 290X 4GB

HDD: 60GB Available Hard Drive Space

DX: DirectX 11

Rainbow Six Quarantine Recommended System Requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

CPU: Intel Core i7-4790K 4.0 GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1500X 3.5 GHz

RAM: 16 GB System Memory

GPU RAM: 4 GB Video Memory

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 580 4GB

HDD: 60GB Available Hard Drive Space

DX: DirectX 11

But whether this ends up being called Quarantine, or Parasite, or Rainbow Six Feet Away Please, this is a spin-off from the eternally popular Rainbow Six Siege and so carries similar expectations in terms of visuals and performance. It's just gone past 5 years since Siege's 2015 release though, so we're expecting a small bump in visual fidelity for this co-op shooter. Siege's most performance intensive modes have been the AI-driven Terrorist Hunt and Outbreak modes, both of which tended to cause greater frame rate hits than normal 5v5 PvP. As such, we'd expect Rainbow Six Quarantine to be a little bit more demanding that Siege players are used to, albeit nothing which should trouble just about any modern gaming PC.

As far as system specs go, these have been plucked from the closed technical test for R6 Quarantine and are therefore subject to change. However, Ubisoft looks to be riffing closely off R6 Siege for Quarantine, so we'd hazard a guess these R6 Quarantine are pretty accurate.

For the PC tech test, Ubisoft suggests a minimum of 4GB RAM for the GPU, meaning the 4GB variant of the GeForce GTX 960 or AMD's Radeon R9 290X. The 290X is much more powerful than a GTX 960 so we expect a Radeon R9 280X shouldn't run into any problems here. The GPU will need to be paired with a low-end quad-core processor such as Intel's ageing Core i5-4460 or AMD's entry-level Ryzen 3 1200. Again, we can't see many folks have too many performance issues here.

If you meet the R6 Quarantine minimum specs you should be able to play the game 1080p/30 frames per second with the preset graphics setting on Low.

For those who want the more premium 1080p/60FPS experience, Ubisoft suggests a mid-range Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti or Radeon RX 580, along with 16GB RAM and a more robust quad-core CPU with higher clock speeds, such as Ryzen 5 1500X or Intel Core i7-4790K. Both of these processors are well and truly outstripped by modern gaming CPUs, however.

Remember, you can always check out how well your PC can run the Rainbow 6 Quarantine System Requirements here, where you can check benchmarking and performance from other users. Compare your graphics card to the Rainbow Six Quarantine GPU benchmark chart.