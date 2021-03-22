In just three days, at the time of writing, Yakuza 6: The Song of Life will be coming to PC and capping off a momentous occasion - every single mainline Yakuza game will be playable on PC, from Yakuza Zero right on through to Yakuza 7: Like a Dragon. The greatest crime saga since The Sopranos, available in their entirety, at their very best, on PC. Now if we could just have Judgment, that would really make our day Sega.

Anyway, we're getting side-tracked. Yakuza 6 is out on PC this week and you're probably wondering if you can play it. Luck is at hand as here we have the Yakuza 6: Song of Life PC system requirements.

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life Minimum System Requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit CPU: Intel Core i5-3470 3.2 GHz or AMD FX-6300 3.5 GHz

Intel Core i5-3470 3.2 GHz or AMD FX-6300 3.5 GHz RAM: 4 GB System Memory

4 GB System Memory GPU RAM: 2 GB Video Memory

2 GB Video Memory GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 2GB or AMD Radeon HD 7870 2GB

Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 2GB or AMD Radeon HD 7870 2GB HDD: 40GB Available Hard Drive Space

40GB Available Hard Drive Space DX: DirectX 12

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life Recommended System Requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit CPU: Intel Core i7-6700 3.4 GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 2600 3.4 GHz

Intel Core i7-6700 3.4 GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 2600 3.4 GHz RAM: 6 GB System Memory

6 GB System Memory GPU RAM: 8 GB Video Memory

8 GB Video Memory GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 or AMD Radeon RX Vega 56

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 or AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 HDD: 40GB Available Hard Drive Space

40GB Available Hard Drive Space DX: DirectX 12

With all the back and forth between different engines, remakes, remasters and whatnot, it can be a little confusing to keep track of how demanding each Yakuza game is. Yakuza 6: The Song of Life is a PlayStation 4 game at hear, running on the updated Dragon Engine used to power Yakuza 7, Yakuza Kiwami 1 & 2, and Yakuza Zero. The end result is Yakuza 6 is a fair more demanding than Yakuza 5, more on par with Yakuza Zero's specs.

Generally speaking, the Yakuza games are fairly undemanding games compared to the usual AAA behemoths. For those just wanting to get Yakuza 6 up and running, you'll only need to match very modest minimum specs. The suggest GeForce GTX 660 and Radeon HD 7870 graphics cards are ancient by today's standards, as are the old-school Core i5-3470 and AMD FX-6300 processors.

The only real snag you could find is if Yakuza 6 doesn't run on Windows 7, as the official system specs suggest. This would mean you need the latest Windows 10 installed to run Yakuza 6: The Song of Life.

There's a fairly humongous jump up to Yakuza 6's recommended specs for those who want to enjoy Kamurocho in all its glory. The Yakuza games can be a feast for the eyes with reflections and lighting cranked up, but you will be needing a mid to mid-high end GeForce GTX 1070 or Radeon RX Vega 56. That's no mean feat in today's crazy GPU market. Those after higher frame rates will also benefit from a multithreaded processor such as the Core i7-6700 4-core or the Ryzen 5 2600 6-core CPUs.

Remember, you can always check out how well your PC can run the Yakuza 6: The Song of Life System Requirements here, where you can check benchmarking and performance from other users. Compare your graphics card to the Yakuza 6 GPU benchmark chart.