The last year hasn't been kind for game delays and April 2021 certainly isn't looking too pretty because of it. Fret not though, for it all changes in May when the big guns start coming onto the scene.

Still, picking through the stragglers there are still a handful of interesting game releases in April 2021, particularly for PC and PlayStation gamers. Outriders is here to kick off the month with looter shooter action for fans of Destiny-type games, while Sony arrives onto the scene with its first post-launch PS5 exclusive - Returnal, from the action maestros at Housemarque.

Sadly, we had to pull Humankind at the last minute as the Civilization competitor has been pushed back to August 17th. Fortunately, strategy fans can find a replacement of sorts with Total War: Rome Remastered, a newly announced update for Creative Assembly's historical strategy classic.

Outriders - April 1st / PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, Xbox Series, Stadia

People Can Fly, of Bulletstorm fame, are finally back in the hot seat with Outriders, a 1-3 player action-RPG with fast-paced gunplay, oodles of levelling systems, and plenty of unique character-based skills to wrap your head around. Can it provide a decent alternative to the likes of Destiny or perhaps Path of Exile, for those after a looter fix? We'll find out soon enough.

Oddworld: Soulstorm - April 6th / PC, PS4, PS5

Our favourite farting mudoken is back. For our money, Oddworld: Soulstorm is flying under the radar and could prove a surprisingly entertaining release. The franchise made its name on the original PlayStation and has always provided a unique, oftentimes disturbing take on 2D puzzle-solving and adventuring.

SaGa Frontier Remastered - April 15th / PC, PS4, Switch

The venerated PSone JRPG is back. We generously call SaGa Frontier a very... classical take on the JRPG formula, although its non-linearity certainly helped it stand out back in the day.

MLB The Show 21 - April 20th / PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX

Following some licensing hijinks with the MLB franchise, MLB The Show 21 will be the first in the series not to be a PlayStation platform exclusive. Indeed, the deal means Sony will be publishing MLB 21 on Xbox platforms. How about we throw PC into the mix for next year, eh?

MotoGP 21 - April 22nd / PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX, Switch, Stadia

There's not much to be said here is there? The MotoGP franchise is the de facto first choice for two-wheeled racing fans, and we expect MotoGP 21 to continue in fine stead, this time with all the latest racers and tracks for the current season.

NieR Replicant - April 23rd / PC, PS4, XBO

The original Nier, before Nier Automata, was a curious spin-off from the Drakengard JRPG series. Following the success of Automata, Yoko Taro and the team at Cavia have gone back to the original and reworked the entire game from the ground up to feature gameplay more similar to Nier Automata. That's a big improvement, trust me, and should help this fantastic story shine a lot brighter.

Total War: Rome Remastered - April 29th / PC

Total War: Rome Remastered will be coming to Pc on April 29th of this year, dishing up the RTS great with improved visuals, gameplay tweaks, and proper 4K resolution support. Rome Total War Remastered’s visuals will feature overhauled environments, battlefields and character models, as well as new gameplay content including 16 previously unplayable factions. They'll also be throwing the Barbarian Invasion and Alexander expansions into the mix as well.

Returnal - April 30th / PS5

AAA rogue-likes are so rare that, well, we can't actually think of any. Returnal's is entering risky territory then, especially with Sony's jacked up game prices for this generation. Are fans going to be willing to spend £70/$70 on a rogue-like? Fortunately, developer Housemarque is hands-down one of the best arcade action developers on the planet, so Returnal is in mighty safe hands. Can it all come together to form a great value package? We can't wait to find out.

If you are planning to pick up any of these games you can get voting below. You can also vote for multiple games if you’re planning on picking up multiple games. Let us what takes your fancy this month in the comments section below, particularly if there are any other big games we have overlooked!