Zoom zoom! The upcoming motorbike racer MotoGP 21 is racing off to the finish lines this April. Every year these games get more realistic in terms of graphics, physics, and the various systems playing in the background. Thankfully though, they won't require a superbike equivalent of expensive hardware in order to run.

MotoGP 21 is launching on April 22nd, and the developers Milestone have revealed the official PC system requirements for us to prepare, get ready, and race to victory when it lands next month. Am I using too many racing metaphors? Maybe, but let's take a look at the MotoGP 21 PC system requirements...

MotoGP 21 minimum system requirements

MotoGP 21 recommended system requirements

In order to run MotoGP 21 on the Highest graphics settings your PC will require at least a GTX 1060 or RX 5700 graphics card paired with either a Core i7-5820K or a Ryzen 5 1500X processor. You will also need 16GB of RAM to meet the recommended system requirements for 1080p 60fps gameplay.

You will need a GTX 1050 or Radeon HD 7950 GPU to play MotoGP 21 on the Lowest graphics settings and meet the minimum required specs. You will also need a Core i5-3470 or FX-6350 CPU as well as 8GB of system memory to match the minimum requirements, which should then deliver 60fps performance at 1080p resolution.

MotoGP 21 also requires a graphics card capable of supporting the DirectX 11 API, so make sure your GPU can support it. Overall though, MotoGP 21 will need around a 5 year old PC in order to meet the recommended settings.

As ever, remember you can always check out how well your PC can run the MotoGP 21 System Requirements here, where you can check benchmarks and performance from other users. Compare your graphics card to the MotoGP 21 GPU benchmark chart and we also have a MotoGP 21 Frames Per Second system performance chart for you to check.