CD projekt Red have been going through a rough time since the troubled launch of Cyberpunk 2077, and now the studio has lost a key figure in development as Andrzej Zawadzki, the Senior Gameplay Designer on CP2077, has left the studio for unknown reasons after nearly 8 years.

“After almost 8 years, my time at CDPR has come to an end,” Zawadzki wrote in a Twitter post. “It's time for the new adventure. To every person I've met on the way – thank you :) It was an honor and pleasure. See you around :)”

It’s a generally positive post after the significant backlash and death threats the CD Projekt Red developers faced after Cyberpunk 2077’s numerous delays. Zawadzki was even one of the developers to say that “sending death threats to the developers is absolutely unacceptable and just wrong” and that they “are people, just like you.”

So it’s understandable to think of the departure as a negative one. One where a developer leaves as they can’t take the backlash or death threats or are simply fed up with the company’s management. But whatever it is, we do not have any idea the context surrounding Zawadzki’s departure, and the important thing is that there are many positive comments from former colleagues wishing them good luck on their journey.

Either way, Cyberpunk 2077 just lost its Lead Gameplay Designer, and will surely need someone new to step up to the role. Whether that means we’ll see any significant changes to the gameplay design or not is yet to be seen, but at least the departure hasn't affected the big March update 1.2 that is due out soon.

What do you think? Will Cyberpunk 2077 bounce back after Patch 1.2? Or has the game been irreversibly tarnished by the bad launch? Let us know your thoughts!