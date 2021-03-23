DOOM Eternal released earlier this year as a sequel to the rebooted DOOM game in 2016, and since then has released two standalone story DLCs. Although the last expansion has been advertised as “the epic conclusion to the Doom Slayer's saga,” it turns out there’s still some story to tell with the titular Doom Slayer.

In a recent interview about the latest DLC, DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods Part 2, Game Director Hugo Martin spilled the beans that there is still more to come in this universe, and the story is far from over.

“While this is the end of the story arc that began in Doom (2016), we planted a lot of stakes in the ground with that story,” said Martin. “And we’ve been able to flesh out a lot of those things throughout the course of [Doom Eternal] and to do two DLCs. So that story arc will end, you know, from the time you woke up in the sarcophagus to the end of the DLC, but there are more stories to tell with the Doom Slayer, for sure.”

The main point that Martin made was that the DOOM games have always had a pretty consistent subject matter. Although they may have deviated in tone from time to time, the idea of a lone marine fighting the hordes of hell has always remained the core of the franchise.

“There’s an aspect of Doom that it looks like it was concepted with a ballpoint pen in 1985 on the back of someone’s notebook in math class,” Martin said. “I mean, there is this juvenile quality to everything in Doom. And I think it is critical [...] to make it all fit, I do think that tone is critical.”

But whilst we’re all waiting for the next DOOM game, id Software confirmed that there will be “more Doom Eternal updates coming later this year.” Exactly what that means is unclear, as The Ancient Gods DLC has been said to be the last expansion to the game. So it’s possible these will just be minor updates. But whatever they are, we’ll likely have to wait and hear more about it in the coming months.

What do you think? Are you interested in another DOOM game? Do you want to see more of the DOOM Slayer? What do you think these new updates later this year could be? Let us know!

