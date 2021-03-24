We’re just a few days away from Evil Genius 2: World Domination’s March 30th launch on Steam, something which should be music to the ears of anyone with a fondness for classic PC real-time-strategy.

In the absence of EA doing literally anything worthwhile with the Dungeon Keeper IP, Evil Genius 2 is undoubtedly the next best thing for dastardly folks who want to carve out a blocky base and terrorise the populace. It’s like Two Point Hospital but with 100% more shark tanks to plop unsuspecting spies into.

Evil Genius 2: World Domination will let players pick from at least four of the titular geniuses, each offering something a little different for would-be Dr No’s. Each of the four playable geniuses comes with a unique campaign, story arc, Doomsday Device, and island locations. So it’s four times the fun, in theory, although we’ll have to wait and see to find out how truly different these pinkie-toting megalomaniacs really are.

We’ve got all the bases covered here, from a chubby little Dr Evil fella’ through to a stern ex-spymaster and a rather commie-looking bearded ape with the obligatory eyepatch.

We should have plenty more on Evil Genius 2: World Domination 2 shortly, including a review and look at what to expect in terms of performance. In theory you’d expect it be a fairly undemanding experience, although the looming spectre of Denuvo support could throw a spanner in the works.