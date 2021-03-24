If you’re up for a bit of nostalgia, then Nightdive Studios’ upcoming Remaster of the classic action-adventure game Shadow Man should be right up your alley. We also now have an official launch date, and a teaser for some very interesting new content that should entice old fans to play again even more.

Shadow Man Remastered is officially launching on April 15th, and Nightdive has promised some “never-before-seen content cut from the original game,” so if you’re a new or old player there’s still new stuff to be discovered here. Unfortunately we don’t know anything about the cut content beyond that, so we’ll just have to wait and see when the game releases in a few weeks.

The remaster also includes many graphical updates that should suit modern hardware more, including 4K resolution support, widescreen support, as well as HDR (if you have an HDR monitor that is, so no need for the Xbox Auto HDR feature now available on PCs). There’s also some adjustments to the lighting and shadows, and the addition of anti-aliasing as well.

Here’s a couple comparison screenshots for Shadow Man Remastered to show off the new and updated graphics:

What do you think? Are you excited for Shadow Man Remastered? What do you think of the remastered graphics? Is it worth the remaster? Or were you hoping for something more? Let us know!