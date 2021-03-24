The annual Call of Duty hype is starting up again as rumors of the next COD game have popped up online. It feels a bit early this time after Black Ops Cold War last year, but the word on the grape vine says that this year’s multiplayer shooterthon will be titled Call of Duty WWII: Vanguard and developed by Sledgehammer games, or at least that's what the working title is.

Sledgehammer was the original developer of last year’s COD, but according to some reports had trouble with development and ultimately we got Treyarch’s version of the next Black Ops Cold War. Sledgehammer was also the developer of the last WW2-themed Call of Duty, so the dots are all lining up. But is a World War 2-era COD really what the players want again for Call of Duty 2021?

Far be it from me to tell Activision what to do, but heading back to World War 2 probably isn’t going to play too well with the Warzone crowd who thrive on modern military warfare with techy gadgets and silly things like pop up turrets you can pull out your ass. Still, Bobby Kotick is surely, SURELY, doing something to earn his annual bonus of $41m-$200m, depending on who you ask.

The juggernaut that is the Call of Duty franchise can fairly neatly be summed into a handful of epochs. You had what I’ll affectionately call the ‘golden age’ of COD, from the original right on up to Call of Duty 3. Then we have the immensely successful Modern Warfare period which arrived with Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare and stretched right on through Call of Duty: Black Ops 2. After that, the series took a bit of a dump for quite a few years before being thrust back into the limelight with the ‘Warzone era’.

To my mind, dredging up Call of Duty: WWII for a sequel-of-sorts is mining a part of COD’s history which probably isn’t entirely popular. Still, we’re keen to see what Sledgehammer Games can muster up next, and just how this theatre of war can tie into Call of Duty Warzone, as Activision already said it will be an important pillar for COD 2021. An entire WW2-themed map with WW2 weaponry would be pretty awesome for Warzone, although I can already picture the outcry at the lack of choppers.

What do you think? Are you excited for this year’s Call of Duty game? Would you be interested in a WW2 setting? Or would you prefer something more modern? Or maybe even back to the futuristic-era? Let us know!

