Nvidia is struggling to keep up with the insane demand for their new RTX 30 series graphics cards, due to multiple reasons. But a new report from ASUS suggests the shortages may be caused by low yields from Samsung chips, as well as various other issues.

Nvidia recently signed a deal with Samsung to manufacture some more RTX 30 series GPUs on their 8nm process node in an attempt to get some more cards out to the public, as TSMC currently has hardly any capacity for more chips. But that plan may have backfired, at least according to ASUS.

In a recent investors call, ASUS said that “As for when we will be able to resolve this gap [between supply and demand], it is really hard to tell,” said an Executive from the company. “Our guess is that the gap might have been caused by lower yields upstream. As for when [Nvidia] can increase that yield is something hard for us to predict.”

Essentially, that means ASUS believes Nvidia is having low yields at Samsung, meaning less actual GPUs per wafer that they can use. Unfortunately there is no way of proving that unless Nvidia outright has to explain to investors why their revenue has tanked so dramatically, despite multiple reports of the same issue coming from multiple different sources.

But there’s also more reasons as to why ASUS does not have that many Nvidia graphics cards to sell at the start of this year. In any normal circumstances, Nvidia would order fewer wafers in the first quarter of the year since demand for their GPUs would decrease after the holidays. However, Nvidia has to do this in advance, so they would not have had any idea how significant demand would be after the Christmas period and into 2021.

There is, of course, the continued issues with cryptocurrency miners, component shortages, and the general global chip shortage that is now at a “crisis point” which could lead to graphics card prices rising once again. So really this is just more reasons as to why we are seeing so few GPUs available on the market right now.

Rumors are pointing towards Nvidia asking TSMC for additional manufacturing, but that is probably not going to happen anytime soon considering TSMC is apparently 10-30% behind on demand and at full capacity already.

