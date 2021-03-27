Keyboards are a fundamental part of PC gaming. They may not seem like much: just a bunch of small, plastic boxes that can be pressed down on another large plastic slab. It’s easy to see the keyboard as one of the easiest options to cheap out on a budget build, but a good keyboard can often go a long way. So we want to know from you guys, what do you look for in a gaming keyboard?

There’s a lot of different aspects to a gaming keyboard, all the way from how the keys sound when you press them and how quickly each key press is registered, to the age old question of whether you want RGB or not. Do you like the standard layout, or do you prefer a more ergonomic style? Do you like to have macro keys? Or are you not that bothered? Do you like wired or wireless keyboards?

These questions can seem pretty daunting to a newcomer in the PC gaming scene, or someone who has not bought a new keyboard in 7 years and never thought about it. They are also essential for work (especially now, as pretty much everyone has been working from home in the past year). And if you are a competitive gamer, the keyboard is one of your most trusted weapons.

So there’s a lot to think about, and hopefully this Up For Debate can help someone out there find the kind of keyboard they’re looking for. And without the ability to physically go into a store and touch all the keyboards you want, figuring out the best option online can be pretty tricky.

So now onto you guys! What do you look for in a gaming keyboard? Do you prefer mechanical or silent keyboards? Do you prefer standard, or ergonomic? RGB or no RGB? And what is the single most important part of a good gaming keyboard for you? Let’s debate!

