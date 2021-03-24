If dispatching targets in any way possible was not gruesome enough for you, Agent 47 is channeling the inner spirit of the one and only John Doe in a David Fincher-esque expansion focusing on the seven deadly sins, and replacing the recent monthly roadmaps. Starting off with Greed, the entire DLC package will change over every 4-6 weeks as part of a season per sin.

"Featuring new gameplay opportunities, visually distinct contracts and unique sin-themed rewards, HITMAN 3: Seven Deadly Sins will subvert expectations and challenge players to resist each of the seven sins."

So Starting on March 30th Greed is coming to Hitman 3. Don the most lucrative gold-encrusted items and try to overcome the various missions deadly sins to prove you are in fact not a murderous monster.

Of course, these will be just reimagined maps of existing locations, as IO Interactive have said in the past. The first map based on Greed, is a reimagining of the first location in the game, Dubai. Check out the announcement trailer below for a sneak peek at the kind of items you’ll be able to unlock as well:

There will be a range of free and paid for content in the DLC. For paying players that will include the brand new mission and new items along with it, whilst any accompanying escalations, featured contracts, and elusive targets will be available to all players for free.

The entire Seven Deadly Sins Collection can be purchased for $29.99 / £29.99, or you can buy each individual ‘sin season’ for $4.99 / £4.99. A full roadmap for the Season of Greed will be posted up in the first week of April so you can know exactly what you’ll be getting into.

What do you think? Are you excited for the Hitman 3 Seven Deadly Sins expansion? Which sin are you looking forward to experiencing the most? I have a feeling I know which one, but let us know anyway!

