It’s the sort of thing that’s not for us mere mortals but Samsung has announced the world’s first 512GB DDR5 memory module, doubling the previous highs of 256GB. A half terabyte of DDR5 memory on a single stick of RAM. Gulp.

Samsung’s industry-leading 512GB DDR5 utilises a technology known as High-K Metal Gate (HKMG) to reduce leakage and ensure top performance despite the obscene size. Running at up to 7200 Mb/s this thing is no slouch, all while consuming 13% less power. As you’d expect, this makes it an ideal contender for datacenter usage where energy efficiency is a key concern.

In total, we’re looking at 40 DRAM chips on each stick of RAM, each containing eight layers of 16Gb DRAM modules stacked up using Through-Silicon-Via (TSVs).

“Samsung is the only semiconductor company with logic and memory capabilities and the expertise to incorporate HKMG cutting-edge logic technology into memory product development,” said Young-Soo Sohn, Vice President of the DRAM Memory Planning/Enabling Group at Samsung Electronics.

“By bringing this type of process innovation to DRAM manufacturing, we are able to offer our customers high-performance, yet energy-efficient memory solutions to power the computers needed for medical research, financial markets, autonomous driving, smart cities and beyond.”

The gigantic new 512GB DDR5 memory will be compatible with Intel’s upcoming Intel Xeon Scalable processors, currently codenamed Sapphire Rapids.

There’s no word yet on pricing for these bad boys but expect memory capacity of this sort to be absolutely off the charts. Different variations are currently being sample by Samsung and we can expect a release, of sorts, later this year.