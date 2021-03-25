Valve’s popular Steam Game Festival that lets players at home try out the latest demos for upcoming games, has been renamed to the Steam Next Fest in an attempt “more directly communicate its focus”, and it’s returning this year on June 16th to June 22nd, directly competing against E3 2021.

Everybody loves a good gaming convention where you get to play the latest demos for upcoming games and watch the jaw dropping reveals of new titles. But the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has put a stop to most of that as physical events could no longer take place. Thankfully, many companies decided to take things online, and one of the most successful of them all is the Steam Game Festival

Most online shows would just include a livestream of the latest game reveals, but there’s a significant part of the convention culture that people miss out on: game demos. The Steam Game Festival changed that last year when Valve debuted the event, and since then it has only grown.

Returning on June 16th, the renamed Steam Next Fest will be a “multi-day celebration of upcoming games,” where you can “explore and play hundreds of game demos, watch developer livestreams, and chat with the teams about their games in progress.”

In terms of what we can expect from the Steam Next Fest this Summer, Valve has not given any details yet, but said to expect the same kind of show as their February 2021 event.

Of course, E3 2021 is returning this year as an online event after a year’s hiatus and is planned to run from June 15th-June 17th, which will leave the majority of the show overlapping with Steam’s very own game festival. E3 being the big dog that it is (or, was) has never had this kind of competition before, so we’ll just have to wait and see how it pans out.

What do you think? Are you excited for the Steam Next Fest? How do you think it will compete against E3 2021? Are you interested in trying more game demos? And did you participate in any of the previous Steam Game Festivals? Let us know!

