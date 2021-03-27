There’s one thing about local multiplayer games that annoys me: you have to actually have someone sit next to you on the couch. That means you have to make yourself presentable and make sure the flat is not a mess. Thankfully Steam offers an option called “Remote Play Together” that lets you play local multiplayer games with your friends, over the internet! And Valve have just updated the feature to allow invites to people without a Steam account.

The system now works by sending a link to someone, who can then join your game through that link, without ever having to sign up for a Steam account, they just need the Steam or Steam Link app installed on their computer/phones. Only the host needs to own the game and have it installed, and additional players will connect via streaming technology.

The Steam Remote Play feature is only available on certain titles, as it is currently an ‘opt-in’ program for developers to use. But thankfully there are a lot of games that support the feature, so you’d be hard pressed not to find one.

So if you find yourself playing Overcooked! All You Can Eat and need a buddy to berate in the kitchen, or maybe you want to replay some of your favorite childhood LEGO games with a friend, all you need to do is send them a link found in your friends list whilst playing the game and they can join you from across the vast interweb.

There’s also a sale currently on Steam running until March 29th, with discounts and offers up for some popular local multiplayer titles.

What do you think? Have you used the Remote Play Together feature? What do you think of it? Will you use it more? And if you haven’t used it, what game will you try out first? Let us know!

