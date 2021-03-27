The furry kung-fu action fable from THQ Nordic, Biomutant, is now officially launching on May 25th this year. After some delays and a long quiet period from the developers, it is now actually coming, and for those who have been asking for some more gameplay until release they have now revealed a new combat gameplay trailer.

As mentioned above, the new Biomutant gameplay trailer focuses more on combat, which is pretty much the core of the gameplay as you evolve and mutate your character to learn new combat moves and wield different weapons. Biomutant has already promised an unprecedented amount of freedom in movement and agility, and the new trailer really shows off all the kinds of moves.

If that wasn’t enough, Biomutant is also now finally up for pre-orders on PC and consoles, and it comes with a free pre-order bonus DLC that includes the Mercenary class and “a unique combination of perks.” If you don’t want to feel pressured into pre-ordering just for a fancy bit of free DLC, the content will also be available to purchase after the game launches.

What do you think? Are you excited for Biomutant? What kind of furry kung fu master will you create? Let us know!