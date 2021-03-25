For all their ups and downs over the years, few can argue against the original Total War: Rome being one of the best of the bunch. And now, more than 16 years later, Creative Assembly’s strategy classic is back.

Total War: Rome Remastered will be coming to Pc on April 29th of this year, dishing up the RTS great with improved visuals, gameplay tweaks, and proper 4K resolution support.

Delving into the nitty gritty, Rome Total War Remastered’s visuals will feature overhauled environments, battlefields and character models, as well as new gameplay content including 16 previously unplayable factions. They'll also be throwing the Barbarian Invasion and Alexander expansions into the mix as well.

“Working to remaster a classic such as Rome has been an exhilarating challenge: a bit like re-cutting the crown jewels” says David Stephen, Managing Director of Feral Interactive, the studio which is handling remaster duties. “We are delighted with the result and hope that fans of this fantastic franchise will be too."

"What better excuse than the 20th year of Total War to revisit a grand master?" says Rob Bartholomew, Chief Product Officer at Creative Assembly, "The original release of Rome marks a special time for us as our first major break-out title; it's amazing to get the opportunity to Remaster it with our friends at Feral."

Total War: Rome Remastered launches on Steam on April 29th priced at £24.99 / $29.99 / €29,99.