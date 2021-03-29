We’ve talked about cloud gaming before, how you could buy a top end RTX 3080 for $1000 or just rent one for $5 a month on GeForce Now, but how about using cloud gaming as a way to play games while waiting for a new graphics card?

The graphics card industry - and to a larger extent, the entire PC hardware and electronic device industry - is going through a really tough period of global chip shortages. The situation is so dire that major semiconductor manufacturers have increased prices for chips, and subsequently that has raised the prices of graphics cards already, for the second time in less than a year.

So it’s safe to say that 2021 is not a good year to upgrade your PC. In fact, you’re probably better off waiting for Nvidia or AMD’s next generation of GPUs at this rate.

But here’s the question: would you play games on Game Streaming services while waiting for a new GPU?

We recently had a conversation about this, where one of our staff members brought up the fact they are waiting to get an RTX 3080 graphics card. Obviously they don’t want to pay the ludicrous inflated prices of an RTX 3080 right now, so the option comes down to: do they wait to play some of these games when they eventually can get the GPU? Or do they suck it up and play using cloud streaming services like GeForce Now.

For competitive games, cloud gaming obviously is not the proper choice here due to lag and latency. But we’re talking about long, narrative-driven single player games where that doesn;t really matter as much like Cyberpunk 2077, Assassins Creed: Valhalla, Watch Dogs Legion etc.

So, if you were in our staff’s shoes, would you play games on Game Streaming services while waiting for a new GPU? Or would you wait until you eventually can get the graphics card you want? Let us know!

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on

