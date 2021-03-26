Come for a walk out back, we’ve got another game release date to put out of its misery. Turtle Rock’s Back 4 Blood is the next to be hit by a dreaded Covid delay. At this point I think it’s best if we just delay 2021 until 2022.

But, have no fear, Back 4 Blood’s delay isn’t too hard to stomach. Previously slated for June 22nd, Back 4 Blood will now be ready for launch on October 12th, 2021. Perfect timing for Halloween. Fingers crossed they can manage to hit that one, although gameplay from the closed alpha tests suggest Turtle Rock is maybe only left with the finishing touches for this one.

“Turtle Rock Studios is working hard to make Back 4 Blood the best game it can possibly be at launch and the team needs more time to do this”, reads the statement. “Therefore, we will release Back 4 Blood on October 12th, 2021. We thank our community for its continued support and are excited to share that there will be an open beta this summer.”

In case you missed the memo, Back 4 Blood is a co-op first-person shooter very much in the vein of the Left 4 Dead franchise. Developer Turtle Rock made its name with the original Left 4 Dead so it couldn’t really be in more capable hands.

Back 4 Blood features a 4-player narrative campaign, competitive MvP, and a unique rogue-lite card system with deck building that ensures each and every run is a unique experience.

Back 4 Blood launches on October 21 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series.